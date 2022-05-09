The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, April 25:

INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m. Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun who was contacted and counseled in the 300 block alley of South H and I streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife who was contacted and counseled in the 700 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 200 block of East Central Avenue.

Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, April 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of North B Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 2200 block of North Briar Creek Way.

INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 400 block of East Hickory Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of North O Street.

ARREST — At 8:04 a.m., James Hall, 50, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, domestic violence and a probation violation.

Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, April 27:

INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of Hawthorne Street.

Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.

Thursday, April 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 300 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1000 block of North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 400 block of South J Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North R Street.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one attempted stolen vehicle report.

Friday, April 29:

INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person who brandished a weapon in the 700 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of North A Street and East North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.

Saturday, April 30:

INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault at an unlisted location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 3:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1300 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 400 block alley of South G and H Streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Sunday, May 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of North H Street and West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West College Avenue and North K Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North B Street.

ARREST — At 5:21 a.m., Kittipong Kaunbooncharn, 20, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 6700 block of Trigo Road in Isla Vista and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, robbery and felony assault.

ARREST — At 10:25 a.m., Jason Goddard, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a court order.

Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.