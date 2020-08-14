You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, August 7:

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 700 block of North E Street.

Saturday, August 8:

INCIDENT — At 1:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East Pine Avenue and North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.

Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.

Sunday, August 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of North Second Street and East Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of West Loquat Avenue.

Monday, August 10:

INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North N Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Tuesday, August 11:

INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of North H Street.

Wednesday, August 12:

INCIDENT — At 4:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of East Highway 246.

INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North K Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North G Street and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of South N Street.

ARREST — At 3:49 p.m., Francis M. Delong, 48, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a deadly weapon; nonfirearm; battery on emergency personnel; and probation violations.

Thursday, August 13:

INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of East Highway 246.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

