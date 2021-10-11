The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Sept. 27:

INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of South Avalon Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.

Tuesday, Sept. 28:

INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Fourth Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1100 block of Parkside Way.

INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 1300 block of West Loquat Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 29:

INCIDENT — At 10:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North E Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:15 p.m., Clinton Cellona, 28, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 1000 block of H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threats and felony resisting.

Thursday, Sept. 30:

INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North L Street.

Lompoc Police received one call for fireworks.

Friday, Oct. 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1300 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Oct. 2:

INCIDENT — At 11:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 800 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a repot of an evasion/failure to yield in the 700 block of North G Street that resulted in a field interview.

INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North I Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North Daisy Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of Briar Creek Way and Western Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 3:

INCIDENT — At 1:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North D Street and East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Second Street.

