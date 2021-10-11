The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, Sept. 27:
INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of South Avalon Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 28:
INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Fourth Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1100 block of Parkside Way.
INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 1300 block of West Loquat Avenue.
Wednesday, Sept. 29:
INCIDENT — At 10:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North E Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 5:15 p.m., Clinton Cellona, 28, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 1000 block of H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threats and felony resisting.
Thursday, Sept. 30:
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North L Street.
Lompoc Police received one call for fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 1:
INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Oct. 2:
INCIDENT — At 11:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 800 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a repot of an evasion/failure to yield in the 700 block of North G Street that resulted in a field interview.
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North I Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North Daisy Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of Briar Creek Way and Western Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 3:
INCIDENT — At 1:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North D Street and East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Second Street.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Sunday, Sept. 26
INCIDENT — At 2:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of West Fir Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of Newport Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 25Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West North Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 12:36 p.m., Enrique Medellin, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Friday, Sept. 24Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 1:08 p.m., Samuel Mendoza, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and a probation violation.
Thursday, Sept. 23Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of Huntington Place that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.
ARREST — At 10:29 a.m., Charles Brandon, 21, was arrested in the 200 block of South F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Wednesday, Sept. 22Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North U Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of South N Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 21Updated
INCIDENT — At7:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 6:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of East Fir Avenue that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 6:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 400 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of North O Street and West Chestnut Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 20Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1500 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North S Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block alley of North A and B streets.
Sunday, Sept. 19
INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 400 block of North Daisy Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North T and U streets.
INCIDENT — At 2:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Olive and Bailey avenues.
Saturday, Sept. 18
INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
Friday, Sept. 17Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of East Birch Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 200 block of South E Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 800 block of West Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of North J Street and West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Sept. 16Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 300 block of North Second Avenue that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.
INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 300 block of North Y Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of South Avalon Street.
ARREST — At 9:59 a.m., Stevee Chapman, 25, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Wednesday, Sept. 15Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 14Updated
INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.
ARREST — At 9:41 a.m., Rafael Vivanco, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, illegal possession of a firearm and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
Monday, Sept. 13Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of East Cypress Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Palm Drive that resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Sept. 12Updated
INCIDENT — At 6:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of South U Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:25 a.m., Derek Young, 24, was arrested in the 40 block of Village Circle Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical and vandalism.
Saturday, Sept. 11
INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North E Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 7:08 p.m., Shayna Coleman, 32, was arrested in the 300 block of North L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Friday, Sept. 10Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of North L Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street.
Thursday, Sept. 9Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 900 block of North N Place.
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 2200 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 9:22 p.m., Gabriel Vargas, 22, was arrested in the 600 block of North Ninth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, witness intimidation, burglary, false imprisonment, domestic violence, vandalism, theft and child cruelty.
Wednesday, Sept. 8Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North E Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 7Updated
INCIDENT —At 1:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 500 block of West College Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 6Updated
INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
Sunday, Sept. 5
INCIDENT — At 2:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North Second Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of East Walnut Avenue and North Seventh Street.
ARREST — At 1:21 a.m., Alfonso Martinez, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Sept. 4Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Z Street.
Friday, Sept. 3Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 2Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, Sept. 1Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 200 block of West North Avenue.