Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Tuesday, Dec. 7:

INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of South Avalon Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 600 block of South Avalon Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of North H Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 8:

INCIDENT — At 4:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 3900 block of Klein Boulevard.

INCIDENT — At 6:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets that resulted in an arrest.

Thursday, Dec. 9:

INCIDENT — At 6:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North Twelfth Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 100 block of Hancock Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Apple Avenue and North O Street.

Friday, Dec. 10:

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks near the intersection of West College Avenue and North O Street.

Saturday, Dec. 11:

INCIDENT — At 11:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a carjacking near the intersection of East Maple Avenue and North D Street.

Sunday, Dec. 12:

INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North Street.