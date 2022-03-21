The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, March 7:

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a SWAT incident in the 900 block of North N Place.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a SWAT incident in the 100 block of Palm Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, March 8:

INCIDENT — At 6:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a repot of a death investigation in the 400 block of South F Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of vehicle tampering near the intersection of North G Street and East Laurel Avenue.

ARREST — At 10:05 a.m., James Banks, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 10:12 a.m., Timothy Alcantar, 33, was arrested in the 700 block of North Seventh Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and felony assault.

Lompoc Police received three stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, March 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 600 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North First Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m. Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of West Date Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North Second Street.

ARREST — At 10:01 a.m., Kyle Garner, 30, was arrested in the 600 block of North Fourth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony obstruction and battery on a first responder.

ARREST — At 7:26 p.m., David Romero, 27, was arrested on a warrant at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury.

Lompoc Police received three stolen vehicle reports and one report of a located stolen vehicle.

Thursday, March 10:

INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block alley of West Ocean and Walnut avenues that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Maple Avenue and North G Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Walnut Avenue and North D Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 9:39 a.m., Gabriel Lujan, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block alley of West Ocean and Walnut avenues, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Friday, March 11:

INCIDENT — At 8:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of West Oak Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North K Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation at an unlisted location in the Santa Ynez River bed.

INCIDENT — At 1:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North L Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of a located stolen vehicle.

Saturday, March 12:

INCIDENT — At 9:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North S Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block of North M Street.

Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and one report of a located stolen vehicle.

Sunday, March 13:

INCIDENT — At 3:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 800 block of North F Street.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and two reports of located stolen vehicles.