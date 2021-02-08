Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Jan. 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of North H Street and East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block of North L Street.

Saturday, Jan. 30:

INCIDENT — At 11:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North Second Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.

ARREST — At 6:53 a.m., Chad Myers, 47, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 6 p.m., Ronald Mudica, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of East North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Sunday, Jan. 31:

INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.