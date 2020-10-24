You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Oct. 16:

INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Locust Avenue and South G Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.

Saturday, Oct. 17:

INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1800 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North D Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Oct. 18:

INCIDENT — At 3:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 19:

INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

ARREST — At 1:53 a.m., Robert McClure, 54, was arrested in the 1500 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, threats, violation of a court order, brandishing a weapon and obstruction.

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

INCIDENT — At 8:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 500 block of East North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Maple Avenue and North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North J Street.

