The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, June 21:

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block alley of North K and L streets.

Tuesday, June 22:

INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in a cite-release.

Wednesday, June 23:

INCIDENT — At 9:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting arrest in the 600 block of North R Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North D Street and East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.

Thursday, June 24:

INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:03 a.m., Robert Deleon, 40, was arrested in the 400 block of North Lupine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:42 a.m., Nathaniel Wilson, 25, was arrested near the intersection of East Maple Avenue and North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, damaging a cellphone and violating a protective court order.

ARREST — At 12 p.m., Antonio Velazquez, 43, was arrested near the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and North T Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.

Friday, June 25:

INCIDENT — At 7:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North D Street and East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza that resulted in a cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 11:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North Z Street.

ARREST — At 12:27 p.m., Alfonso Martinez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of Purisima Road and Rivaldi Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, felony resisting arrest, obstruction and driving under the influence.

Saturday, June 26:

INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North K Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1100 block of West Arnold Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North O Street and West Laurel Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North O Street.

ARREST — At 6:42 p.m., Jazmin Morenopaniagua, 25, was arrested in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Sunday, June 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1100 block of West Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block of North V Street that resulted in a person getting contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North M Street.

ARREST — At 5:11 p.m., Antonio Ramos, 40, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North M and N streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegally carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.