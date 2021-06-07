The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, May 24:

INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of North E Place.

Tuesday, May 25:

INCIDENT — At 12:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity in the 1100 block of West Prune Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 1:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest/cite release.

Wednesday, May 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of North Z Street.

ARREST — At 10:03 a.m., Justin Howren, 47, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vehicle tampering, making annoying phone calls and violating a temporary restraining order.

ARREST — At 11:36 p.m., Kimberly Boyer, 50, was arrested near the intersection of North H Street and George Miller Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Thursday, May 27:

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of North L Street.

Friday, May 28:

INCIDENT — At 3:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block alley of South E and F streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of North Seventh Street and East Pine Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity in an unlisted area of the city.

INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North A Street.

ARREST — At 9:41 a.m., Brandon Witt, 38, was arrested in the 1000 block of Armstrong Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and drug charges.

Saturday, May 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in an unlisted area of the city.

INCIDENT — At 1:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 100 block of South M Street.

Sunday, May 30:

INCIDENT — At 8:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block of South C Street that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of Bailey and West Olive avenues.

ARREST — At 4:41 a.m., Charles Chung, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, resisting an officer with additional force, elder abuse, battery against a police officer and possession of metal knuckles.

Monday, May 31:

INCIDENT — At 9:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North C Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North G Street.

Tuesday, June 1:

INCIDENT — At 3:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of North E Street.