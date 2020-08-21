Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Tuesday, August 4:
INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a negligently discharged firearm in the 2200 block of North H Street.
Thursday, August 13:
ARREST — At 9:22 p.m., Malissa Marie Ohara, 37, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson of forest land.
Friday, August 14:
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, August 15:
INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of Archer Court.
Sunday, August 16:
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of North I Street and West Oak Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Dion Frederick, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Monday, August 17:
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 18:
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, August 19:
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, August 20:
INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Countrywood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Thursday, August 13
INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 11
INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of North H Street.
Wednesday, August 12:
INCIDENT — At 4:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North G Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of South N Street.
ARREST — At 3:49 p.m., Francis M. Delong, 48, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a deadly weapon; nonfirearm; battery on emergency personnel; and probation violations.
Monday, August 10
INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North N Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 9
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of North Second Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of West Loquat Avenue.
Saturday, August 8
INCIDENT — At 1:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East Pine Avenue and North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 7
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 700 block of North E Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block alley of North Fourth and Fifth streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots heard/fired in the area of East Pine Avenue and North Seventh Street.
Monday, Aug. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Saturday, Aug.1
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1300 block of North V Street.
Friday, July 31
INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North N Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun located in the area of North H Street and West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Locust Avenue and South T Street.
Thursday, July 30
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Ocean Avenue and South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North M Street.
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North Z Street.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a pursuit in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 300 block alley of North N and O streets.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North K Street and West laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of West Apricot Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:20 a.m., Moises Partida-Cervantes, 23, was arrested in the area of Flordale and West Ocean avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping, attempted murder and violation of a court order.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of West Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the area of North D Street and east Airport Avenue.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of North T Street and West College Avenue.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Monday, July 20
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the area of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of East Cypress Avenue and South Second Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire in the 4600 block of Jalama Road.
