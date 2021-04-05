You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, March 26:

INCIDENT — At 8:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of North H Street and West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North H Street and West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Bush Avenue.

Saturday, March 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 100 block of North Seventh Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 12:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of South L Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North A Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North N Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

Sunday, March 28:

INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in a cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West North Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 6:41 p.m., Christopher Jaloma, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Robert Ravenscroft, 42, was arrested in the 200 block of North D Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegally possessing a controlled substance.

Monday, March 29:

INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of South O Place.

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Tuesday, March 30:

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of East Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Wednesday, March 31:

INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Eighth Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North G Street.

Thursday, April 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1.

INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News