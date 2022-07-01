The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, June 22:

INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1400 block of Deer Hollow Lane.

ARREST — At 9:28 p.m. Robert Deleon, 41, was arrested in the 800 block of West Foster Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violation of a court order, sexual battery, child cruelty and a probation violation.

Thursday, June 23:

INCIDENT — At 1:43 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a fireworks violation in the 1000 block of Escalante Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:38 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1500 block of Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 1400 block of Oakridge Park Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 1400 block of Oakridge Park Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a fireworks violation in the 1000 block of Obispo Street.

Friday, June 24:

INCIDENT — At 1:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 1200 block of Via Del Carmel.

INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of Francine Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Rice Ranch Road and Princeton Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks near the intersection of Crescent Avenue and El Cerrito Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks in the 5500 block of Esplanada Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:51 p.m. Martin Diaz, 29, was arrested on a warrant in Tulare County Jail and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of a probation violation, assault with a firearm and stalking.

Saturday, June 25:

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a welfare check involving narcotics in the 1300 block of Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks in the 5600 block of Aidan Way.

Sunday, June 26:

INCIDENT — At 1:07 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 4300 block of La Joya Drive.

Monday, June 27:

INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a code blue/death in the 1100 block of Old Mill Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:52 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a weapons violation near the intersection of Highway 101 and the northbound Clark Avenue offramp.

Tuesday, June 28:

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 2000 block of Briarwood Road.