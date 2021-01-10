You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Dec. 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 1:01 a.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of torture, kidnapping, witness intimidation and violating a domestic violence restraining order resulting in injury and threats.

ARREST — At 6:01 p.m., Alberto Arroyo, 29, was arrested near the intersection of South Pine and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Tuesday, Dec. 29:

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 30:

INCIDENT — At 2 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Gunner Street.

ARREST — At 1:10 p.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Central and South East avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:33 p.m., Gabriel Aguilar, 43, was arrested on a warrant at the Franklin County Jail in Ozark, Arkansas, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Thursday, Dec. 31:

INCIDENT — At 12:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 5:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Railroad Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Joseph Tobin, 43, was arrested in the 700 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation.

ARREST — At 2:18 p.m., Maximilliano Alonzo, 27, was arrested at Kern County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 8:46 p.m., Christian Zurita, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of Hidden Pines Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful paraphernalia, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Santa Maria Police received 21 reports of fireworks.

Friday, Jan. 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Agnes Avenue.

ARREST — At 10:19 a.m., Noel Flores, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of East Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:57 a.m., Alex Chavez, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Arturo Alvarado, 56, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and threats.

Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.

Saturday, Jan. 2:

INCIDENT — At 12:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2700 block of South Santa Barbara Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 900 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.

Sunday, Jan. 3:

INCIDENT — At 7:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Stanford Road and North Berkeley Way.

ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Guadalalupe Vasquez, 19, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and obstruction, and released on $0 bail.

ARREST — At 5:30 p.m., Daisy Ruiz, 18, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and obstruction.

Monday, Jan. 4:

INCIDENT — At 7:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2100 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1000 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT— At 11:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Thornburg Street and West Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 9:56 a.m., Kevin Aguilar-Millan, 23, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 100 block of West Figueroa Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, false imprisonment and misrepresentation.

Tuesday, Jan. 5:

INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1000 block of West El Camino Street.

ARREST — At 3:26 a.m., James Jones, 37, was arrested in the 200 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded gun in a public place.

