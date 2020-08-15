You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, August 6:

INCIDENT — At 1:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Main Street and North Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Grant Street and North Broadway.

ARREST — At 3:43 a.m., Kalani Mariemokuiki Arvik, 32, was arrested in the 1100 block of Cardiff Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson and warrants.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Friday, August 7:

INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of West Harding Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Dejoy Street.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Saturday, August 8:

INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 300 block of East Oak Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North Concord Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the area of La Salle and Columbus drives.

ARREST — At 10:18 p.m., Adam Ricardo Martinez, 35, was arrested in the Santa Maria riverbed and North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a parole violation.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Sunday, August 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.

ARREST — At 12:17 a.m., Vannessa Marie Allen, 37, was arrested in the area of Lakeview Road and Highway 135 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% causing bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Monday, August 10:

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1700 block of North Pine Street.

ARREST — At 9:59 p.m., Edgardo Carballo Rivera, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Enos Drive and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Tuesday, August 11:

Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, August 12:

ARREST — At 9:17 p.m., Reneill Gabriela Ramirez, 30, was arrested in the area of Depot and Main streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, petty theft and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

