The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Nov. 18:

INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cypress Street and South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North College Drive and East Alvin Avenue.

ARREST — At 8:04 p.m., Johnny Fuentes, 51, was arrested near the intersection of Betteravia Road and College Drive, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, obstruction, unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and theft.

ARREST — At 11:08 p.m., Kelli Hunter, 44, was arrested at an undisclosed location and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Nov. 19:

INCIDENT — At 1:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and North Preisker Lane.

Saturday, Nov. 20:

INCIDENT — At 12:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2400 block of South Rubel Way.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1000 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Chapel Street.

ARREST — At 4:58 a.m., Maximiliano Guillermo, 25, was arrested near the intersection of San Telmo and San Juanico, and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:41 a.m., Manuel Bonilla, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery; threats; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; participation in a criminal street gang; vandalism; and misrepresentation.

Sunday, Nov. 21:

INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling in the 600 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Miller Street and East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1300 block of East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near West Cook Street and South Western Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Jose Gonzalez-Meza, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 9:57 p.m., Maximino Valerio, 48, was arrested near the intersection of Pershing Street and Western Avenue, and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing injury, and driving on suspended license.

ARREST — At 9:57 p.m., Claudia Franco, 21, was arrested in the 600 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and vandalism, and released on her own recognizance.

Monday, Nov. 22:

INCIDENT — At 7:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1400 block of West Calle Margarita.

INCIDENT — At 9:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1000 block of West Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1100 block of South Speed Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 23:

INCIDENT — At 2:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1400 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North College Drive and East Donovan Road.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.