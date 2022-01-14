The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 6:

INCIDENT — At 5:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 500 block of Amber Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 900 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 500 block of De Armond Place.

INCIDENT — At 7:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Oakley Avenue and West Boone Street.

ARREST — At 3:25 p.m., Anthony Cortes, 27, was arrested in the 500 block of West Hermosa Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, burglary and vehicle theft.

Friday, Jan. 7:

INCIDENT — At 8:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of North Railroad Avenue.

Saturday, Jan. 8:

INCIDENT — At 9:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

ARREST — At 3:05 p.m., Kristin Gamboa, 38, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Sunday, Jan. 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 900 block of West Jewel Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of Kingston Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of Town Center East.

Monday, Jan. 10:

INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North School Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 600 block of West Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 600 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1200 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of White Court.

INCIDENT — At 3:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1000 block of North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Fesler and North Lincoln streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of West Fesler Street and North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARRESTE —At 3:56 p.m., Miguel Vazquezvalencia, 59, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Tuesday, Jan. 11:

INCIDENT — At 3:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1600 block of North Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1200 block of Furukawa Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1300 block of White Court.

INCIDENT — At 1:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Meehan Street and South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 3:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1800 block of South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Elizabeth and East Tunnell streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 2400 block of North Baldwin Way.

ARREST — At 8:12 p.m., Leonides Osorio, 52, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, assault with a firearm, witness intimidation and domestic violence.

Wednesday, Jan. 12:

INCIDENT — At 1:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 2800 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 3400 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Santa Maria police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of East Orchid and South Cottage lanes.

INCIDENT — At 11:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Santa Maria Policer received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 3400 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1000 block of West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Battles Road and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South College Drive and East Betteravia Road.