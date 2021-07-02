The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, June 24:

INCIDENT — At 1:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 2000 block of North Fiesta Way.

INCIDENT — At 6:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.

Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.

Friday, June 25:

INCIDENT — At 8:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 500 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1700 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Roemer Way and North Roemer Place.

INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of West Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1400 block of North Elm Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:38 p.m., Ruben Vega, 26, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 200 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder with special circumstances and conspiracy.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Saturday, June 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of Acacia Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and West Liberty Street.

INCIDENT — At 4 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder near the intersection of West Mill and North Lincoln streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder near the intersection of West Mill and North Lincoln streets.

ARREST — At 12:26 a.m., Alberto Juarezarce, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 1:47 a.m., Cruz Antonio Guillen, 22, was arrested in the 2400 block of North Teelynn Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.

ARREST — At 2 a.m., Moises Ramirez, 28, was arrested near the intersection of Oxford and Harding avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI resulting in bodily injury.

ARREST — At 2:16 a.m., David Garza, 40, was arrested in the 1400 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 1:59 p.m., Amanda Carroll, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury.

Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 27:

INCIDENT — At 2:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Oakley Avenue and West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an inhabited dwelling in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an uninhabited dwelling in the 200 block of Cabrillo Way.

INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 2:50 a.m., Fernando Berrera, 27, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

ARREST — At 10:49 a.m., Anthony Herrera, 28, was arrested in the 1400 block of North Elm Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson and witness intimidation.

Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 3 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan and North Blosser roads.

INCIDENT — At 3:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of North Bay Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 800 block of Raaberg Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of Town Center East.

ARREST — At 4:19 a.m., Josefina Hernandez, 44, was arrested in the 500 block of West Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jai on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 4:20 a.m., Albert Sanchez, 49, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 6:34 p.m., Alfonso Curiel, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of Raaberg Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, burglary, harming a police dog, obstruction and resisting an officer with additional force.

Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 29:

INCIDENT — At 2:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an inhabited dwelling in the 1700 block of North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an inhabited dwelling in the 1700 block of North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Chapel Street.

Santa Maria Police received 26 reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, June 30:

INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street.

Santa Maria Police received 30 reports of fireworks.