The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, June 10:

INCIDENT — At 1:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of Skyway Drive and West Tama Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1300 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Grant Street.

Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.

ARREST — At 1:02 a.m., Cornelio Chavez, 32, was arrested in the 900 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.

ARREST — At 12:13 p.m., Andrew Bagley, 41, was arrested in the 100 block of Helena Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and with great bodily injury; and threats.

ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Mario Vaca, 47, was arrested in the 100 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; brandishing a weapon; and threats.

Friday, June 11:

INCIDENT — At 2:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 200 block of East Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an uninhabited dwelling in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive.

ARREST — At 1:58 a.m., Zachary Davis, 24, was arrested in the 4900 block of Foxen Canyon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Mike Sauceda, 40, was arrested in the 100 block of East Tunnell Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and illegally possessing ammunition.

ARREST — At 10:21 p.m., Patrick Warner, 54, was arrested in the 1100 block of River Birch Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:31 p.m., Eriberto Duran, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and disobeying a court order.

Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.

Saturday, June 12:

INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Betteravia Road and Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 900 block of East Hermosa Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of South School and East Orange streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Thornburg and West Jane streets.

ARREST — At 2:41 a.m., Daniel Mata, 21, was arrested in the 200 block of West Roschelle Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor for sexual purposes, sexual battery and misdemeanor child molestation.

Santa Maria Police received 34 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 13:

INCIDENT — At 12:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1100 block of Grapevine Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2100 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West Embassy Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North Broadway.

ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Rene Zacharias, 27, was arrested in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, kidnapping, domestic violence, battery with serious bodily injury, illegally possessing narcotics and assault with a caustic chemical.

ARREST — At 9:49 p.m., Mario Alvarez, 19, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and participation in a criminal street gang.

ARREST — At 10:10 p.m., Jose Carejo, 18, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and participation in a criminal street gang.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 14:

INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South College and Blue Ridge drives.

INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 200 block of South Nicholson Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:21 a.m., Alberto Galvez, 30, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Alison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

ARREST — At 2:40 a.m., Guadalupe Vazquez, 19, was arrested in the 300 block of East Jala Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.

ARREST — At 5:09 p.m., Julio Cesarbeneto, 23, was arrested in the 500 block of East Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run; and driving without a license.

Tuesday, June 15:

INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Boone and South Miller streets.

INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

ARREST — At 1:54 a.m., Francisco Delacruz, 25, was arrested on a Kern County warrant in the 1300 block of Leana Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Kevin Oani, 31, was arrested in the 1100 block of Frank Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.

ARREST — At 4:56 a.m., Terry Zepeda, 31, was arrested in the 1000 bock of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearem, with great bodily injury.

ARREST — At 10:19 a.m., Yadira Hernandez, 40, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, June 16:

INCIDENT — At 9:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

ARREST — At 12:27 p.m, Kianna Coleman-West, was arrested near the intersection of Village Road and Shultz Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.

ARREST — At 10:48 p.m., Bernardino De La Cruz, 19, was arrested in the 200 block of North McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

0
0
0
0
0