The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent
Thursday, Oct. 7:
INCIDENT — At 8:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Morrison Avenue and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Jones streets.
INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Lynne Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Lolita Lane and South Lincoln Street.
Friday, Oct. 8:
INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2400 block of South Rubel Way.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of A Street and West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Thornburg Street and West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Palisade Drive and East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 5:05 a.m., Natalio Cortez, 23, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Oct. 9:
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 2 p.m., Eric Cardoza, 45, was arrested near the intersection of A Street and West Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:29 p.m., Guadalupe Vazquez, 19, was arrested in the 300 block of East Jala Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, Oct. 10:
INCIDENT — At 1:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of East Cook Street and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2500 block of South Calderon Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near the intersection of East Morrison Avenue and South Miller Street.
ARREST — At 1:49 a.m., Anthony Martin, 22, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 11:
INCIDENT — At 7:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of West Jones and South Pine streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South Knightbridge Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1400 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 1:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2600 block of South Long Terrace.
ARREST — At 1:56 a.m., Fortuna Santos, 49, was arrested in the 900 block of Burgundy Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:30 a.m., Andrew Sumibcay, 23, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Eastbury Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting, vandalism and obstruction.
Tuesday, Oct. 12:
INCIDENT — At 1:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 4:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 400 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of West Betteravia Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 13:
INCIDENT — At 6:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Newlove Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of North Stokes and East Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of Doeskin Trail.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.