The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Oct. 28:

INCIDENT — At 6:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near the intersection of Suey Crossing Road and North Panther Drive.

INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 900 block of East Armstrong Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2100 block of East Katella Avenue in Anaheim.

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North College Drive and East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 600 block of South Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of North School Street.

ARREST — At 3:35 a.m., Hilario Garcia, 33, was arrested in the 300 block of West Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child molestation.

ARREST — At 8:19 p.m., Eduardo Ulloa, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of West Sheila Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

Friday, Oct. 29:

INCIDENT — At 1:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Harding Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of West Tunnell Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West El Camino and North Lincoln streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Rosalind Drive and West Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Canal Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Cook Street.

ARREST — At 1:54 a.m., Ismael Quiroz-Sanchez, 25, was arrested in the 200 block of East Sunset Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run causing injury.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Oct. 30:

INCIDENT — At 3:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Lincoln Street and West Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Mill and South Lincoln streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and West Rose Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2200 block of North Riverton Drive.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Oct. 31:

INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East McCoy Lane and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Main Street and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 500 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, Nov. 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of West Sheila Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Williams Street and North Broadway.

ARREST — At 9:06 a.m., Marlene Perez, 29, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of East Almond Avenue and North Orchard Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a stun gun, robbery and threats.

ARREST — At 11:03 p.m., Brenda Hidalgo, 37, was arrested in the 500 block of West Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, obstruction and trespassing.

Tuesday, Nov. 2:

INCIDENT — At 1:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of West Lolita Lane and South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1400 block of North Broadway.

Wednesday, Nov. 3:

INCIDENT — At 11:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1000 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 12:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Depot and West Main streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1100 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1500 block of East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 900 block of West Harding Avenue.