The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent

Thursday, Oct. 14:

INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Creston Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Bradley and East Betteravia roads.

INCIDENT — At 7:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of Winston Drive and Woodside Court.

ARREST — At 1:50 a.m., Jessy Gonzalez, 19, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of incest and child molestation, and released on her own recognizance.

Friday, Oct. 15:

INCIDENT — At 12:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Barcellus Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 1:38 a.m., Miguel Acevedo, 45, was arrested in the 500 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and threats.

Saturday, Oct. 16:

INCIDENT — At 1:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of North Rosalind Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of Carmel Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Main Street and North Miller Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Oct. 17:

INCIDENT — At 12:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of East Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of South Lincoln Street and West Newlove Drive.

Monday, Oct. 18:

INCIDENT — At 2:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Meehan Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Broadway and East Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 19:

INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 700 block of West Alvin Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, Oct. 20:

INCIDENT — At 1:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Town Center Drive and East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Las Flores Avenue and South College Drive.

ARREST — At 4 p.m., Eric Agustin-Reyes, 25, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, DUI and misdemeanor domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:44 p.m., Fredy Villa, 18, was arrested near the intersection of North Western Avenue and West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; kidnapping; rape by force; and threats.