Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Feb. 18:

ARREST — At 3:36 p.m., Gabriel Tejeda, 29, was arrested near Bradley Road and Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading a police officer while driving the wrong way and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 7:52 p.m., Jonathan Blaies, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Feb. 19:

INCIDENT — At 6:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Alvin and North Stokes avenues.

INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East El Nido Court.

ARREST — At 6:50 p.m., Hugo Sanchezgarcia, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Main Street and Concepcion Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety, and released with a citation.

ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Pedro Juarez, 31, was arrested near the intersection of West Cook and South Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury and driving without a license.