The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent

Thursday, Sept. 23:

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of Redwood Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 24:

INCIDENT — At 1:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1200 block of East Dena Way.

INCIDENT — At 5:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near the intersection of East Main and South Ranch streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Pine Street and West Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.

Saturday, Sept. 25:

INCIDENT — At 4:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

ARREST — At 5:55 a.m., Ashkan Bolou, 48, was arrested near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Gray Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; inflicting bodily harm during a felony and obstruction.

ARREST — At 9:31 a.m., Sandra Martinez, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and possession of paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 10:29 p.m., Jeanette Almanza, 35, was arrested in the 300 block of Town Center East and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, witness intimidation and obstruction.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Sept. 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of South Russell Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:39 p.m., Armando Cardenas, 23, was arrested in the 1300 block of Yal Place and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and burglary.

Monday, Sept. 27:

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Broadway and East Inger Drive.

Tuesday, Sept. 28:

INCIDENT — At 1:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Thornburg and West Orange streets.

INCIDENT — At 1:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North East Avenue and East Hermosa Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Knudsen Way and South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of North Alison Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:35 a.m., Feliciano Manzano, 23, was arrested in the 2200 block of North Signal Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:52 a.m., Gary Patterson, 33, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.

Wednesday, Sept. 29:

INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of West Church Street.

ARREST — At 12:06 a.m., Alejandro Galvan, 30, was arrested near the intersection of Orange Street and South Broadway, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 12:13 a.m., Jose Ruvalcaba, 30, was arrested in the 300 block of West Williams Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment and domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.