The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, July 15:

INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 4:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Main Street and North Western Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:37 p.m., Oscar Veloz, 26, was arrested at 1111 Betteravia Rd. in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

ARREST — At 7:48 p.m., Eric Mozqueda, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm and assault with force.

ARREST — At 8:05 p.m., Andres Lopez, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest, battery on a first responder and illegal possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 8:14 p.m., Cesar Olivera, 30, was arrested in the 600 block of West Williams Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and vehicle theft.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Friday, July 16:

INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 6:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received report of a felony warrant in the 400 block of West Hermosa Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.

ARREST — At 6:08 p.m., Raul Torres, 44, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse, threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, July 17:

INCIDENT — At 3:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Elm Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Dena Way and North Kensington Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, July 18:

INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2300 block of North Teelynn Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1300 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 7:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Mill Street.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Monday, July 19:

INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision between a pedestrian near the intersection of Professional Parkway and West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1200 block of West Fairway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Broadway and West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Sonya Lane.

ARREST — At 4:18 a.m., Geidy Sorto-Lopez, 23, was arrested in the 1700 block of Winchester Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting and disorderly conduct.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, July 20:

INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of West Carmen Lane.

Wednesday, July 21:

INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Vine Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South McClelland Street.

ARREST — At 1:45 p.m., Kimi Cuellar, 19 was arrested in the 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.

ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Ruben Zepeda, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child theft and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.