Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Oct. 15:

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.

ARREST — At 2:50 a.m., Eliaquin Escobar-Escobar, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 5:19 a.m., Ruben Ortiz, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.

ARREST — At 11:11 am., Lance Venable, 32, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.

Friday, Oct. 16:

INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Yadira Pacheco, 28, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.