Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Oct. 15:
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 2:50 a.m., Eliaquin Escobar-Escobar, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 5:19 a.m., Ruben Ortiz, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:11 am., Lance Venable, 32, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
Friday, Oct. 16:
INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Yadira Pacheco, 28, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 17:
INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Sunset Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:06 p.m., Rosa Amado Lopez, 19, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation on suspicion of hit and run, causing death or injury.
ARREST — At 4:26 p.m., Aquilino Cuellar-Dominguez, 27, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Joe Andrew Silva, 49, was arrested near the area of Oakley and Alvin avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Sunday, Oct. 18:
INCIDENT — At 12:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 1:11 a.m., Paul Chavez, 27, was arrested in the 3500 block of Dickson Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elder or dependent adult.
ARREST — Delfino Ventura, 22, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 5:28 p.m., Andre Quintanar, 34, was arrested in the 1400 block of Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 19:
INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:29 p.m., Elisa Garcia, 33, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Jorge Calderon Garcia, 22, was arrested in the 3900 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
INCIDENT — At 1:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of South Russell Avenue and West Church Street.
