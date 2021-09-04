The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent

Wednesday, Aug. 25:

ARREST — At 4:38 p.m., Isayah Scrivano, 22, was arrested in the 300 block of South Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing injury; reckless driving, causing injury; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving without a license.

Thursday, Aug. 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Betteravia and South Bradley roads.

INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 27:

INCIDENT — At 10:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 12:57 a.m., Gabriel Lopez was arrested in the 1000 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 4:22 a.m., Rolando Zambrano, 47, was arrested in the 900 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and stealing cars.

Saturday, Aug. 28:

INCIDENT — At 1:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Roschelle Lane and South Thornburg Street.

ARREST — At 3:25 p.m., Miguel Camargo, 36, was arrested in the 1900 block of Blue Sage Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.

ARREST — At 5:47 p.m., Edgar Garcia, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and cite-released.

Sunday, Aug. 29:

INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 600 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South College Drive and East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of River Ranch Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of West Jubilee Court.

ARREST — At 7:30 a.m., Augustin Ayala, 47, was arrested in the 1800 block of Tanya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 7:46 a.m., Lorenzo Gonzalez, 36, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, with bodily injury.

ARREST — At 8:06 a.m., Diana Burgosvargas, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of mayhem and illegal use of tear gas.

Monday, Aug. 30:

INCIDENT — At 2:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robber in the 100 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Sheila Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Bradley and East Betteravia roads.

INCIDENT — At 5:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Orchard Street and North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Bradley and East Betteravia roads.

INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of De Armond Place.

Tuesday, Aug. 31:

INCIDENT — At 5:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Suey Crossing and East Donovan roads.

INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Mill Street.

ARREST — At 1:52 a.m., Juan Luisaquino, 26, was arrested in the 500 block of De Armond Place and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest; threats; misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Sept. 1:

INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of East Lee Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Alvin and North Stokes avenues.

INCIDENT — At 4:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 200 block of North Elizabeth Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of North Lazo Way.

INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2500 block of South Curtis Court.