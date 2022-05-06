The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 28:

INCIDENT — At 7:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1300 block of West La Brea Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Alvin and North Stokes avenues.

INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Panther Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a misdemeanor warrant in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East El Camino Street and North College Drive.

Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Friday, April 29:

INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Inger Drive.

INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 400 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 100 block of West Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 400 block of East El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a misdemeanor warrant with an arrest near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1600 block of North Pine Street.

ARREST — At 4:25 a.m., Angel Nieves, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

ARREST — At 11:37 p.m., Luis Carmona, 28, was arrested in the 900 block of West Church Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment and child molestation.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and seven located stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, April 30:

INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 800 block of North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 300 block of Town Center West.

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of South Blosser Road and Citation Court.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.

Sunday, May 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Highway 1 and Brown Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 800 block of East Borges Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 900 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a dispatched ambulance near the intersection of East Church and South Miller streets.

INCIDENT — At 2:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Plaza Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling near the intersection of South College Drive and East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 800 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 100 block of North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of West Agnes Drive.

ARREST — At 2:15 p.m., Joshua Shipman, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault, theft and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 5:55 p.m., Gloria Moreno, 52, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Jewel Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.

Monday, May 2:

INCIDENT — At 3:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 900 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 800 block of West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1500 block of South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1100 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1500 block of South Barbara Street.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, May 3:

INCIDENT — At 11:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of South Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 800 block of South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant with an arrest near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, May 4:

INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1500 block of North School Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of North Bradley Road.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.