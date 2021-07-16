Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, July 8:
INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Barrett Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Winston Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of North Western Avenue and West Orchard Street.
ARREST — At 7:15 p.m., Gerardo Paz, 37, was arrested in the 900 block of Winston Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and witness intimidation.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks
Friday, July 9:
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1700 block of North Oxford Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 10:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Barcellus Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Grand Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.
INCIDENT — At 10:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 400 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of North Mary Drive.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 11:
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main Street and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of South Pine Street.
ARREST — At 9:18 p.m., Elena Fuentes, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of South School Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a restraining order.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 12:
INCIDENT — At 7:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1900 block of North Fiesta Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a injury near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Chapel and North Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 10:28 p.m., Trevor Casarez, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of Cabrillo Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing injury and driving on a suspended license.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 13:
INCIDENT — At 9:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.
Wednesday, July 14:
INCIDENT — At 3:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of East Fesler Street and North College Drive.
ARREST — At 1:04 a.m., Michael Ritz, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of North McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4 p.m., Frank Castillo, 40, was arrested at Superior Court in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and assault with force, causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:44 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 400 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery.
ARREST — At 10:43 p.m., Alfonso Vazquez, 34, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, causing death or injury, and driving on a suspended license.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.