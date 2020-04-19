Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, April 9:
ARREST — At 9:35 a.m., William Britton, 34, was arrested in the 1100 block of Via Hielo and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegal use of teargas as a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse and resisting arrest.
Friday, April 10:
INCIDENT — At 12:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Boone Street and South Blosser Road.
Monday, April 13:
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the area of West Cypress Street and South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:51 p.m., Luis Alvarado, 45, was arrested in the 900 block of West Barrett Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest with additional force.
Tuesday, April 14:
INCIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Amber Lane.
ARREST — At 11:49 p.m., David Collier, 42, was arrested in the 300 block of Stansbury Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Wednesday, April 15:
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of De Armond Place.
INCIDENT — At 8:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of River Birch Court.
The Lompoc Federal Penitentiary has the highest number of cases among prisons nationwide with 67 inmates confirmed positive, according to data Tuesday from Santa Barbara County and the Bureau of Prisons.
Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.
A motion filed Friday by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office asked a Superior Court judge to not reduce the bail for a suspect charged in connection to the alleged shooting death of a Lompoc teenager on March 25.
After weeks of relying on a ventilator for oxygen, Melissa Meza is beginning to breathe on her own with the help of a special blood treatment, while her husband happily updates friends and strangers alike on her status using social media.
The medical facility updated its Facebook page on Tuesday with photos of medical and clinical staff members treating patients while also adjusting to wearing what the post described as “cumbersome” personal protective equipment.
DEAR ABBY: I live in a densely populated luxury high-rise apartment building in a busy downtown neighborhood that has a diverse mix of residents. I have lived here for four years and have never really had many issues, until recently.
Community advocate and Lompoc winemaker and resident Steve Arrowood, of Montemar Wines, died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, according to an announcement by the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance.