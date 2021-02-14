You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Feb. 4:

INCIDENT — At 7:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Miller and East San Ysidro streets.

Friday, Feb. 5:

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 3:50 p.m., Jose Chavaria, 36, was arrested at Santa Maria Superior Court at 312 E. Cook St. and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:59 p.m., Crystal Montalvo, 42, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West El Camino Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Saturday, Feb. 6:

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:09 p.m., Samuel Eichert, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of Balboa Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Sunday, Feb. 7:

ARREST — At 2:05 a.m., Jose Santiago-Gonzalez, 21, was arrested in the 300 block of East Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Monday, Feb. 8:

INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 2:26 a.m., Victoria Callaway, 18, was arrested in the 1200 block of Mira Flores Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wednesday, Feb. 10:

INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Thornburg Street.

ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Jonathan Hays, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 5:17 p.m., Steven Madrigal, 40, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Depot Street and Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; and willful cruelty to a child.

