Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, April 17:

INCIDENT — At 1:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Bradley Road and East Crossroads Lane.

INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Singleton Drive.

ARREST — At 6:52 p.m., Martin Maldonado, 38, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

Saturday, April 18:

INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.

Sunday, April 19:

INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Downing and Atherly lanes.

INCIDENT — At 7:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of West McElhany Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:38 a.m., Federico Hernandez, 23, was arrested in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Monday, April 20:

INCIDENT — At 5:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at their headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 4 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West Main Street.

Tuesday, April 21:

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

Wednesday, April 22:

INCIDENT — At 4:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of South Russell Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News