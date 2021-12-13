The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 2:

INCIDENT — At 10:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1200 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Bunny Avenue and North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1200 bock of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 4:30 a.m., Raul Flores, 33, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.

ARREST — At 10:02 p.m., Eric Martinez, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child molestation.

ARREST — At 10:18 p.m., Joseph Tobin, 44, was arrested in the 700 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a parole violation.

Friday, Dec. 3:

INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of North Vine Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 400 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Sheila Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Rowland and Linetta drives.

ARREST — At 5:09 p.m., Diane Vandeputte, 41, was arrested in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a protective order and illegally possessing drug paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 5:21 p.m., Michael Arausa, 26, was arrested in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Dec. 4:

INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 2000 block of North Lazo Way.

INCIDENT — At 5:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Williams Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 400 block of East El Nido Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1700 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Bradley Road and East Auto Plaza Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of Regal Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney and North East avenues.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East El Camino Street.

ARREST — At 11:54 p.m., Isaac Suarez, 32, was arrested in the 900 block of East McCloud Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury.

Sunday, Dec. 5:

INCIDENT — At 1:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 200 block of West Creston Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of East Chapel and North Miller streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 11:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street.

ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Celestino Santiago-Sixto, 22, was arrested at Preisker Park and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 5:15 a.m., Angel Nestor, 33, was arrested in the 900 block of East Jones Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

ARREST — At 5:50 p.m., Cesar Llamas, 42, was arrested in the 200 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.

Monday, Dec. 6:

INCIDENT — At 4:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

ARREST — At 12 a.m., Shaun Smith, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Tuesday, Dec. 7:

INCIDENT — At 8:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South College Drive and East Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 2:57 a.m., Maria Zaragoza, 29, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, resulting in bodily injury.

Wednesday, Dec. 8:

INCIDENT — At 3:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 400 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.