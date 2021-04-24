Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, April 15:
INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Blosser Road.
Friday, April 16:
INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Stowell and South Bradley roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Williams Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Benny Sanchez, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of East Riddering Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, April 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 200 block of South Elizabeth Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Canal Street and North Pullman Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 4:39 p.m., Jaime Coria, 41, was arrested on a Ramey warrant near the intersection of Thornburg and El Camino streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police with disregard for public safety.
Sunday, April 18:
INCIDENT — At 3:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of Walden Court.
ARREST — At 3:02 a.m., Fidel Guzman, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Kingston Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.
Monday, April 19:
INCIDENT — At 4:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of West Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Tuesday, April 20:
INCIDENT — At 5:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 1:16 p.m., Ricky Martinez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 9:10 p.m., Gilberto Morales-Nunez, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of engaging in a sex act with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and oral copulation of a minor.
Wednesday, April 21:
INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of Hartnell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2700 block of Industrial Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of Nan Court.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Wednesday, April 7
INCIDENT — At 4:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Tuesday, April 6
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with unknown injuries near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Broadway and St. Andrews Way.
ARREST — At 7:19 p.m., Linda Woods, 24, was arrested in the 700 block of East Mariposa Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Monday, April 5
INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 100 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1800 block of South Thornburg Street.
ARREST — At 4:53 p.m., Tristan Gilford, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of East Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and warrants.
Sunday, April 4
INCIDENT — At 12:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
ARREST — At 5:41 a.m., Veronica Morales, 40, was arrested in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:26 p.m., David Amavisca, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Hobbs Lane and Sunview Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, misrepresentation and child cruelty with possible injury or death. He was later released with a citation.
Saturday, April 3
INCIDENT — At 1:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with unknown injuries in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South San Miguel Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Smith and West Chapel streets.
INCIDENT — At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Serena Aguilera, 18, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:23 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.
Friday, April 2
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 900 block of West Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Depot and West Main streets.
Thursday, April 1
INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Old Oak Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2500 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:22 p.m., Juan Rico, 33, was arrested in the 800 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, obstruction and a probation violation.
Wednesday, March 31
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Blosser Road.
Tuesday, March 30
INCIDENT — At 3:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Policer received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:25 a.m., Matthew Dreier, 38, was arrested in the 1000 block of Cortez Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:44 a.m., Gabriel Melo-Solano, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, obstruction and warrants.
ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Braulo Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, March 29
INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Annie Way.
Sunday, March 28
INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East McCoy Lane and South Broadway.
ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Sabrina Sanchez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with a 0.08% blood alcohol content, with bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:18 p.m., Jonathan Hubert, 38, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, March 27
INCIDENT — At 12:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Depot and West Mill streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1900 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1200 block of Emerald Drive.
ARREST — At 8:49 p.m., Shirley Ysip, 51, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Berkeley Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Zayra Romo, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, resulting in death or injury.
Friday, March 26
INCIDENT — At 11:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Orange Court.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of West Taft Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of West Main and Thornburg streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Camino Colegio.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:20 p.m., Roxanne Herrera, 45, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Rosita Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death.
ARREST — At 7:14 p.m., Anthony Wheeler, 25, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on a warrant in the 3300 block of Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking while under a temporary restraining order and violating a protective order.
Thursday, March 25
INCIDENT — At 5:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of southbound Highway 101 and West Tefft Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Dejoy Street.
ARREST — At 7:26 p.m., Teresa Ortiz, 45, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, causing great bodily injury and out-of-county warrants.
ARREST — At 7:42 p.m., Carlos Jacinto-Felipe, 31, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Avenue.Thursday, March 25:
INCIDENT — At 5:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of southbound Highway 101 and West Tefft Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Dejoy Street.
ARREST — At 7:26 p.m., Teresa Ortiz, 45, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, causing great bodily injury and out-of-county warrants.
ARREST — At 7:42 p.m., Carlos Jacinto-Felipe, 31, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Avenue.
Wednesday, March 24
INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Railroad and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
Tuesday, March 23:
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of West El Camino Street.
ARREST — At 9:32 p.m., Christian Marquez, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and witness intimidation.
Monday, March 22
ARREST — At 2:25 p.m., Aldalberto Gabino, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, March 21
INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:10 a.m., Tomas Romero, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence.
Saturday, March 20
INCIDENT — At 12:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 3:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 900 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 400 block of West Agnes Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:34 p.m., Sophia Hampton, 36, was arrested in the 100 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
ARREST — At 5:05 p.m., Isidro Lomeli, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 10:58 p.m., Allen Achterberg, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of Hartnell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
Friday, March 19
ARREST — At 12:02 a.m., Donald Oliviera, 80, was arrested in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment and threats.
ARREST — At 7:11 a.m., Jesus Martinez, 21, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Carlotti Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault, possibly causing great bodily injury.
Thursday, March 18
INCIDENT — At 1:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 500 block of West Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Cox Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 2:28 a.m., Monica Gaitan, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of North Kellogg Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:51 p.m., Michael Alvarez, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of Woodhaven Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child pornography.
Wednesday, March 17
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 600 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Cypress Street.
Tuesday, March 16
INCIDENT — At 3:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Windsor Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of West Creston Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:57 p.m., Ashley Przecha, 28, was arrested in the 400 block of Garnet Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance and illegally possessing drug paraphernalia.
ARREST — At 11:08 p.m., Kendra Battles, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of Garnet Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, and illegally possessing drug paraphernalia.
Monday, March 15
ARREST — At 9:15 p.m., Arcenio Martinez-Santos, 21, was arrested near the intersection of West Morrison and South Western avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.
Sunday, March 14
INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of A Street and Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 7:16 p.m., Julio Huitron, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Saturday, March 13
INCIDENT — At 7:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Main and North Thornburg streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 4:30 p.m., Juan Salas, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:33 p.m., Reymundo Ramos, 45, was arrested in the 1600 block of Village Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
ARREST — At 10:03 p.m., Roger Devoll, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography and showing obscene material to seduce a minor.
Friday, March 12
ARREST — At 9:32 a.m., Daniel Ortiz, 19, was arrested in the 5700 block of Telephone Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 1:25 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1100 block of North College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.
Thursday, March 11
ARREST — At 1:31 p.m., Jose Martinez, 51, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, and vandalism.
ARREST — At 3:59 p.m., David Moreno, 31, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Battles Road and South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of escaping from jail using force.
Wednesday, March 10
INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Concepcion Avenue and East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.
Tuesday, March 9
INCIDENT — At 1:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of River Birch Court.
Monday, March 8
ARREST — At 4:11 p.m., Jesus Zamudio, 29, was arrested in the 400 block of West Sunset Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, petty theft and vandalism.
Sunday, March 7
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:01 a.m., Lorie Newhouse, 51, was arrested in the 1700 block of Bilbao Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:44 p.m., Rogelio, Hernandez-Olea, 22, was arrested in the 200 block of South Scott Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.
ARREST — At 3:42 p.m., Jeffrey Amador, 22, was arrested in the 600 block of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, child cruelty and trespassing.
ARREST — At 5:19 p.m., Javier Bravo, 44, was arrested in the 400 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.
Saturday, March 6
INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of Hidden Pines Way and North Central Park Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Kathleen Court and West Main Street.
Thursday, March 4
INCIDENT — At 7:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of West Taft Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., Justin Randolph, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
Friday, March 5
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Harding Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:02 p.m., Rupert Gil, 18, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler and Miller streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; conspiracy; participation in a criminal street gang; and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.
ARREST — At 11:04 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler and Miller streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.
Tuesday, March 2
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Wednesday, March 3
ARREST — At 4:52 p.m., Marc Gramespacher, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 4300 block of Stewart Street in Garey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and evading a police officer.
Sunday, Feb. 28
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 1:37 a.m., Javier Lopez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara county Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.
ARREST — At 5:50 p.m., Jose Villanueva De La Cruz, 28, was arrested in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, March 1
INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Creston Street and North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.
ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Clarence Caldwell, 40, was arrested in the 800 block of North Barbara Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:26 a.m., Eladio Herrera, 63, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive in Tanglewood and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of murder.
ARREST — At 2:22 p.m., Linda Woods, 24, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Saturday, Feb. 27
INCIDENT — At 8:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Sunset Avenue and North Mary Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 25
ARREST — At 5 p.m., Joseph Chavez, 40, was arrested near the intersection of Flower Avenue and Fourth Street in Guadalupe and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, vandalism, violating a domestic violence order and destroying a phone used to call law enforcement.
Friday, Feb. 26
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Lincoln Street and West Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 1:53 p.m., Jacob McDuffee, 46, of Santa Maria was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Golden West Park and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone Street and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Mill and North Smith streets.
ARREST — At 9:50 p.m., Rafael Balderas, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
ARREST — At 12:22 a.m., William Heintz, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm.
ARREST — At 9:15 p.m., Miguel Garibay, 34, was arrested in the 700 block of De La Guerra Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; resisting an officer with additional force; possession of a controlled substance; and a probation violation.
Monday, Feb. 22
INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and Hidden Pines Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of South Speed Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Cypress Street and South East Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Curryer and West Chapel streets.
Sunday, Feb. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of East Armstrong Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 2:01 p.m., Mary Adam, 61, was arrested in the 1500 block of Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:33 p.m., Alberto Castillo, 24, was arrested on a federal warrant in the 800 block of East Tabitha Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking, then turned over to the FBI.
Saturday, Feb. 20
INCIDENT — At 1:53 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McCoy Lane and Village Green.
ARREST — At 1:12 a.m., Abisae Hernandez, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane and booked into Santa Barbara Count Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety.
ARREST — At 6:27 p.m., Anthony Knight, 29, was arrested in 2200 block of Skyway Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.
ARREST — At 9:55 p.m., Johnny Lugo, 35, was arrested near the intersection of Taylor and Dejoy streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police while disregarding safety and committing a felony after release on bail.
Friday, Feb. 19:
INCIDENT — At 6:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Alvin and North Stokes avenues.
INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East El Nido Court.
ARREST — At 6:50 p.m., Hugo Sanchezgarcia, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Main Street and Concepcion Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety, and released with a citation.
ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Pedro Juarez, 31, was arrested near the intersection of West Cook and South Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury and driving without a license.
Thursday, Feb. 18
ARREST — At 3:36 p.m., Gabriel Tejeda, 29, was arrested near Bradley Road and Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading a police officer while driving the wrong way and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:52 p.m., Jonathan Blaies, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Depot Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Manuel Jacintos, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and misdemeanor domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:54 p.m., Driscoll Johnson, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and misdemeanor child cruelty.
Sunday, Feb. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Concepcion Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:07 a.m., Irma Gallardo, 45, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Juan Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 9:20 p.m., Brandon Bautista, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Jones Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Saturday, Feb. 13
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and East Grant Street.
ARREST — At 8:18 p.m., Alvaro Enriquez, 21, was arrested in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping.
Friday, Feb. 12
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 2:39 p.m., Jose Vargas, 23, was arrested in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:16 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Thursday, Feb. 11
INCIDENT — At 4:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of West Wood Mill Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
ARREST — At 8:58 a.m., Raul Oseguera, 22, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, first-degree robbery, witness intimidation and vandalism.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Thornburg Street.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Jonathan Hays, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 5:17 p.m., Steven Madrigal, 40, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Depot Street and Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; and willful cruelty to a child.
Monday, Feb. 8
INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:26 a.m., Victoria Callaway, 18, was arrested in the 1200 block of Mira Flores Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, Feb. 7
ARREST — At 2:05 a.m., Jose Santiago-Gonzalez, 21, was arrested in the 300 block of East Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Feb. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:09 p.m., Samuel Eichert, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of Balboa Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Friday, Feb. 5
INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 3:50 p.m., Jose Chavaria, 36, was arrested at Santa Maria Superior Court at 312 E. Cook St. and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:59 p.m., Crystal Montalvo, 42, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West El Camino Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Thursday, Feb. 4
INCIDENT — At 7:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Miller and East San Ysidro streets.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Nathan Huston, 25, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, elder abuse, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of West McCoy Lane.
Monday, Feb. 1
INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 31
ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Edgar Lopez, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.
ARREST — At 12:29 a.m., Juan Ortiz, 33, was arrested near the intersection of North School and East Hermosa streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and driving without a license.
Saturday, Jan. 30
INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of East Columbia Drive and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of South Haslam Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.
ARREST — At 4:20 a.m., Michellee Galindo-Dimas, 24, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Friday, Jan. 29
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
Thursday, Jan. 28
ARREST — At 2:21 p.m., Kevin Guevara, 24, was placed under arrest on a warrant at the Santa Maria Superior Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, attempting to escape with force and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:36 p.m., Krys Carminati, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
INCIDENT — At 5:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Seaward Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Jan. 25
INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller and East Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 8:49 a.m., Alvaro Castolo, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Juan Rios, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:31 p.m., Richard Denton, 57, was arrested in the 1100 bock of Hilltop Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possibly injury or death.
Sunday, Jan. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Atlantic Place.
INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Miller and East San Ysidro streets.
INCIDENT — At 7 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1700 block of Crabtree Court.
ARREST — At 5:06 a.m., Jorge Lua, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, resisting an officer with additional force and harming a police horse or dog.
Saturday, Jan. 23
INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Blosser Road.
Friday, Jan. 22
INCIDENT — At 6:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of West Agnes Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Matthew Brown, 36, was arrested in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, non-firearm; and threats.
ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, of Guadalupe was arrested on a warrant in Pismo Beach and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:49 p.m., Jessica Grose, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, witness intimidation and misdemeanor elder abuse.
ARREST — At 11:06 p.m., Leonel Gonzalez-Cortez, 20, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and threats.
ARREST — At 11:19 p.m., Joseph Torrez, 44, was arrested in the 2800 block of Stardust Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:32 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested in the 300 block of West Curryer Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, vehicle theft and evading a police officer.
Thursday, Jan. 21
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Main and North Miller streets.
ARREST — At 11:16 p.m., Hosbaldo Valles, 46, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Canyon Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into the air in the 2000 block of North Mariah Drive.
Monday, Jan. 18
INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 1:35 p.m., Moises Felipe, 21, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:59 p.m., Dustin Klucker, 31, was arrested near the intersection of Blosser Road and Knudsen Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and conspiracy.
Sunday, Jan. 17
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1500 block of South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:10 a.m., Nicholas Segura, 56, was arrested in the 2400 block of La Costa Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:44 a.m., Mathew West, 37, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Tatiana Valencia, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:58 p.m., Braulio Hernandez, 52, was arrested in the 600 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Jan. 16
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North Depot Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Steven Blanco, 45, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of Betteravia Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:21 p.m., Michael Kiss, 35, was arrested in the 500 block of Poppy Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and contempt of court.
Friday, Jan. 15
INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Arnulfo Ortiz-Juarez, 43, was arrested in the 600 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Thursday, Jan. 14
ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Joseph Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of Pacheco Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:46 a.m., Miguel Ortiz Rivera, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Frank Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, felon in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition.
ARREST — At 5:49 a.m., Julian Gomez, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Frank Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of firearm with gross negligence and illegally carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
ARREST — At 1 p.m., Robert Fernandez, 65, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Alder Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation involving victims under 10 and continuous sex abuse of a child.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
INCIDENT — At 5:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Melanie Court.
ARREST — At 12:57 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Gerardo Quintanar, 46, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.
Monday, Jan. 11
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired into the air in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2400 block of North Teelynne Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:57 p.m., Santino Santella, 28, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools.
ARREST — At 8:50 p.m., Carlos Barraza 48, was arrested in the 1600 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, battery on a first responder and trespassing.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
INCIDENT — At At 7:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Knudsen Way and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Enos Drive and South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 8:43 p.m., Marco Espinoza, 29, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a firearm and vandalism.
Sunday, Jan. 10
INCIDENT — At 1:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of Via Sabroso.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Saturday, Jan. 9
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the area of West Sonya Lane and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of Raaberg Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:35 a.m., Felipe Chavez, 34, was arrested near the intersection of North Broadway and West Williams Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, DUI and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 8:39 a.m., Robert Walker, 37, was arrested in the 800 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 22, was arrested in the 800 block of West Raaberg Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, torture and parole violations.
Friday, Jan. 8
INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a court order and first-degree burglary.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1000 block of West El Camino Street.
ARREST — At 3:26 a.m., James Jones, 37, was arrested in the 200 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded gun in a public place.
Thursday, Jan. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of West Lemon Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Battles Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., David Morales, 34, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.
Monday, Jan. 4
INCIDENT — At 7:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2100 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1000 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT— At 11:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Thornburg Street and West Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 9:56 a.m., Kevin Aguilar-Millan, 23, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 100 block of West Figueroa Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, false imprisonment and misrepresentation.
Sunday, Jan. 3
INCIDENT — At 7:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Stanford Road and North Berkeley Way.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Guadalalupe Vasquez, 19, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and obstruction, and released on $0 bail.
ARREST — At 5:30 p.m., Daisy Ruiz, 18, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and obstruction.
Saturday, Jan. 2
INCIDENT — At 12:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2700 block of South Santa Barbara Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 900 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
Friday, Jan. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Agnes Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:19 a.m., Noel Flores, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of East Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:57 a.m., Alex Chavez, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals.
ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Arturo Alvarado, 56, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and threats.
Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!