The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, July 1:

Santa Maria Police received 13 reports of fireworks.

Friday, July 2:

INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Fesler and North School streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Thornburg Street and West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of Sequoia Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of East Boone Street.

Santa Maria Police received 36 reports of fireworks.

Saturday, July 3:

INCIDENT — At 1:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 900 block of East Jones Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 2:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 1:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 400 block of West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Rosalind Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of North Rosalind Drive.

ARREST — At 5:07 p.m., Kendra Battles, 27, was arrested in the 900 block of East Jones Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking.

Santa Maria Police received 65 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, July 4:

INCIDENT — At 1:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Gunner Street and North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of East Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 pm., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 2200 block of North Pullman Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

ARREST — At 1:17 a.m., Jennifer Ramirez, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and contempt of court.

ARREST — At 5:09 a.m., Angel Cristobal, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Carmen lane and Vista Del Oro and booked into Santa Barbara County jail on suspicion of child cruelty and driving under the influence.

ARREST — At 7:10 p.m., Simon Benites, 30, was arrested in the 1600 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Santa Maria Police received 143 reports of fireworks.

Monday, July 5:

INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 800 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of West Chapel and North Depot streets.

ARREST — At 4:12 a.m., Jacquelyne Ocampo, 38, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received 22 reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, July 6:

INCIDENT — At 5:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Westgate and West Betteravia roads.

INCIDENT — 3:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of West Camino Colegio.

ARREST — At 6:13 a.m., Lorianne McLaughlin, 43, was arrested in the 400 block of Farnel Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and illegal possession of drugs for sale

ARREST — At 6:54 p.m., Gonzalo Perez, 20, was arrested in the 800 block of West Comino Colegio and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and battery.

Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, July 7:

INCIDENT — At 12:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of North School Street.

ARREST — At 1:45 a.m., Gonzalo Martinez, 23, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.