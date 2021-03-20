Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, March 11:

ARREST — At 1:31 p.m., Jose Martinez, 51, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, and vandalism.

ARREST — At 3:59 p.m., David Moreno, 31, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Battles Road and South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of escaping from jail using force.

Friday, March 12:

ARREST — At 9:32 a.m., Daniel Ortiz, 19, was arrested in the 5700 block of Telephone Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 1:25 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1100 block of North College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.

Saturday, March 13:

INCIDENT — At 7:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Main and North Thornburg streets.