The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 21:

INCIDENT — At 1 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1100 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received report of a prowler in the 300 block of East Grant Street.

ARREST — At 2:23 p.m., Jacob Lopez, 41, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Broadway and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:46 p.m., Wilson Orellana-Reyes, 33, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Broadway and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 9:17 p.m., Mitzy Ocampo, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and six located stolen vehicle reports.

Friday, April 22:

INCIDENT — At 6:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2700 block of Ocotillo Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Church and South Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Alvin Avenue.

ARREST — At 4 a.m., Jose Martinez, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Williams Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and six located stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, April 23:

INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of De Armond Place and East Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 2:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery that resulted in an arrest in the 100 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a dispatched ambulance in the 700 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Fesler and North Pine streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Newlove Drive.

INIDENT — At 11:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of West Boone Street.

ARREST — At 9:11 a.m., Azael Garcia, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and conspiracy.

ARREST — At 9:20 a.m., Fabia Mendez, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.

Sunday, April 24:

INCIDENT — At 4:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest near the intersection of South Thornburg and West Jones streets.

INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 800 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of South Hanson Way.

ARREST — At 3:14 a.m., Jose Baez, 21, was arrested in the 500 block of West Bunny Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 7:23 p.m., Tyson Smith, 35, was arrested in the 800 block of East Chapel Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault, obstruction, providing a false ID, being under the influence of a controlled substance and illegal paraphernalia possession.

ARREST — At 7:46 p.m., Kobe Holford, 21, was arrested in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.

Monday, April 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of West Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 900 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of South Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Fesler and North Miller streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant resulting in an arrest in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of Fairway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Tunnel and North Miller streets.

ARREST — At 1:44 a.m., Fanny Olan-Montejo, 29, was arrested in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and six located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, April 26:

INCIDENT — At 9:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Fesler Street and North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 900 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1200 block of Hearthstone Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Chaparral Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

ARREST — At 12:18 a.m., Junior Martinez, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of West El Camino Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, illegally possessing a firearm, gang charges and carrying a loaded gun in public.

ARREST — At 11:56 p.m., Aldo Baez, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of Chaparral Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, April 27:

INCIDENT — At 3:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1100 block of West Tunnell Drive.

INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Daniel Drive.

Santa Maria Police received nine stolen vehicle reports and six located stolen vehicle reports.