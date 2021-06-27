The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, June 17:

INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Butterfly Court.

INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of West Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 6:32 p.m., Anthony Lupercio, 25, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:17 p.m., Jakob Bender, 54, was arrested in the 3600 block of Dixielee Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, resisting an officer with additional force and vandalism.

ARREST — At 11:52 p.m., Elias Casillas, 58, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.

Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.

Friday, June 18:

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Tunnell Street.

ARREST — At 6:58 p.m., James McClendon, 65, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and released with a citation for elder abuse.

Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.

Saturday, June 19:

INCIDENT — At 12:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of West Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 600 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Bradley Road and East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 9:49 a.m., Rondell Dillard, 37, was arrested in 2400 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal possession of narcotics.

Santa Maria Police received 22 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 20:

INCIDENT — At 2:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of South Blanche Court.

INCIDENT — At 3:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 700 block of East Donovan Road.

Santa Maria Police received 21 reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 21:

INCIDENT — At 1:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of Hidden Pines Way.

INCIDENT — At 4:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Main Street and South Palisade Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 5:45 a.m., Juan Miranda, 29, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 8:17 p.m., Gregorio Hernandez-Garcia, 55, was arrested in the 500 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Santa Maria Police received 11 reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 22:

INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North School and East Chapel street.

ARREST — At 7:07 p.m., Lisa Pineda, 50, was arrested near Highway 101 and Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence.

Santa Maria Police received seven reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, June 23:

INCIDENT — At 1 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2200 block of South Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.