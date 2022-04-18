The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 7:

INCIDENT — At 3:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 4:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of A Street and West Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of East Plaza Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of De Armond Place.

ARREST — At 2:11 a.m., Luis Balderas, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of domesetic violence.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Friday, April 8:

INCIDENT — At 1:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1600 block of La Salle Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 100 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 2300 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of West Chapel and North Thornburg streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Cambria Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of Machado Avenue.

ARREST — At 7:29 p.m., Arthur Pichardo, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Smith Street and Park Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a stolen and loaded firearm and obstruction.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, April 9:

INCIDENT — At 3:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Knudsen Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling in the 1100 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Depot and West Orange streets.

INCIDENT — At 1:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of East Cypress Way.

INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of East Harper Court.

ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Cristobal Reyes-Villa, 25, was arrested in the 700 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with intent to rape during a burglary, burglary, rape, domestic violence and violating a domestic violence order.

ARREST — At 7:54 p.m., Luis Manzo, 41, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Knudsen Way, and booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.

Sunday, April 10:

INCIDENT — At 7:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of North Amy Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2200 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1400 block of Via Asueto.

INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 200 block of South College Drive.

Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.

Monday, April 11:

INCIDENT — At 12:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1900 block of North Arriba Way.

INCIDENT — At 7:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of West Harding Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1500 block of South Wallis Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of Moss Court.

INCIDENT — At 9:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:40 a.m., Brendon Paxton, 35, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Fiesta Way and Taylor Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, silencer and ammunition; illegal possession of paraphernalia; and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 6:53 p.m., Alexis Zacarias, 18, was arrested in the 200 block of East Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and felony assault.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and seven located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, April 12:

INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of North Rosalind Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of West Dal Porto Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1000 block of North Stokes Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Vine Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1400 block of North Dejoy Street.

ARREST — At 1:31 p.m., Steven Diaz, 30, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of West Grant Street and booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.

ARREST — At 9:29 p.m., Reyna Lopez, 37, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Donovan Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.

Wednesday, April 13:

INCIDENT — At 6:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 900 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Lemon and South Smith streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2500 block of South Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.