The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Aug. 19:

INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 200 block of West Monroe Street.

ARREST — At 3:40 a.m., Heather Zamora, 42, was arrested in the 4000 block of Greenbriar Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a protective order.

ARREST — At 9:30 p.m., Edgardo Rivera, 20, was arrested in the 1400 block of West Calle Laureles and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded weapon.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Friday, Aug. 20:

INCIDENT — At 2:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1600 block of North Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1200 block of East Fesler Street.

ARREST — At 10:48 p.m., Stephen Calvert, 33, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Saturday, Aug. 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 900 block of West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Pine Street.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 22:

INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1100 block of Fairway Vista Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1000 block of West Rancho Verde.

ARREST — At 4:01 a.m., Miguel Garcia, 19, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Wallis Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, Aug. 23:

INCIDENT — At 2:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 5:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of hit-and-run with an injury in the 900 block of West Rancho Verde.

INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 1:16 a.m., Maurilio Villanueva, 29, was arrested in the 1900 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury.

ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Kenneth Ramos, 40, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler and Miller streets, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threats and brandishing a weapon.

Tuesday, Aug. 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 3100 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Polk Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, Aug. 25:

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of South Thornburg Street and West Morrison Avenue.