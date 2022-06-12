The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, June 2:

INCIDENT — At 7:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Miller and East Tunnell streets.

INCIDENT — At 1:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of South Broadway and East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Benuni Monge-Sanchez, 28, was arrested on a warrant in the 1900 block of South Erminia Way and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault, vandalism, DUI, and hit-and-run.

ARREST — At 9:41 a.m., Mike Sauceda, 40, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and a probation violation.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Friday, June 3:

INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery arrest in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

Saturday, June 4:

INCIDENT — At 10:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Miller and East Church streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Kensington Avenue and East Jewel Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1900 block of North Via Carro.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Thornburg Street.

Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and five located stolen vehicle reports, along with seven reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 5:

INCIDENT — At 2 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 600 block of North Vine Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1500 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of North Thornburg Street and West Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of Jodi Court and South Palisade Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1000 block of East Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of Knights Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Estes Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of North Broadway and East Donovan Road.

Santa Maria Police received 11 stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports, along with three reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 6:

INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and East Battles Road.

ARREST — At 12:52 p.m., Raymond Ramos, 56, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler Street and North Broadway, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of rape, violating a court order, burglary, assault, sodomy and stalking.

Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, June 7:

INCIDENT — At 2:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 400 block of West Lemon Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East McCoy Lane and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery arrest in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Meehan Street and South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of person with a weapon near the intersection of West Cool Street and South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault arrest in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

ARREST — At 10:47 a.m., Roberto Lopez, 35, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury.

ARREST — At 12:31 p.m., Michael Alvarez, 33, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

ARREST — At 3:16 p.m., Luis Castaneda, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Town Center East and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of robbery.

ARREST — At 10:05 p.m., Owen Kendrick, 48, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Broadway and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault.

Santa Maria Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, June 8:

INCIDENT — At 5:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 400 block of East Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary arrest in the 900 block of Mount Vernon Drive.

INCIDENT — At 3:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of prostitution in the 2200 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

Santa Maria Police received nine stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.