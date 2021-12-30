The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 23:

INCIDENT — At 5:50 a.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 400 block of West Harding Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1800 block of River Ranch Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 24:

INCIDENT — At 6:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1400 block of West Trimera Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 500 block of East Dena Way.

INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Agnes Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Main Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT —At 9:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Grant Street.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Saturday, Dec. 25:

INCIDENT — At 12:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 100 block of West Rose Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of a vehicle burglary in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of a man with a gun in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1600 block of South Chianti Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of West Monroe Street.

ARREST — At 8:14 a.m., Miguel Felix, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of West Rose Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, domestic violence and contempt of court.

ARREST — At 7:15 p.m., Ali Castillo, 35, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, battery to a first responder, elder abuse, felony assault and threats.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Dec. 26:

INCIDENT — At 3:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Bunny Avenue and North Christina Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of Oso Flaco Lake Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 3400 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1400 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 12:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1200 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West Main Street.

Monday, Dec. 27:

INCIDENT — At 3:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.

INCIDENT — At 6:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 700 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1200 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 12:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 200 block of East Gilea Court.

INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:16 p.m, Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 9:20 a.m., Francisco Martinez, 30, was arrested near the intersection of Ceasar E. Chavez Drive and Eagleton Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and contempt of court.

ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Bonifacio Cortez, 46, was arrested in the 400 block of West Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, Dec. 28:

INCIDENT — At 8:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 12:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 300 block of East Roemer Way.

INCIDENT — At 12:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of a vehicle break-in in the 3400 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:15 p.m, Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of North Brian Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an unoccupied dwelling in the 600 block of West Chapel Street.

ARREST — At 3 p.m., Israel Santana, 36, was arrested near the intersection of East Mill and North Vine streets, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child molestation and child sexual abuse.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, Dec. 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1600 block of North Canyon Drive.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of East Creston Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 400 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near the area of Broadway and the Santa Maria River levee.

INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1200 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of Farnel Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Thornburg Street.