The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, May 20:

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West Harding and North Benwiley avenues.

INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Battles Road.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Friday, May 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of North Duke Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North College Drive and East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 12:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor traffic injury near the intersection of West Lemon and South Smith streets.

INCIDENT —At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East El Camino and North Elizabeth streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 2:28 a.m., Guillermo Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Saturday, May 22:

INCIDENT — At 2:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of East McElhaney Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:21 a.m., Hector Rojas, 37, was arrested at an listed address on Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received 21 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, May 23:

INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT —At 6:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Depot and West Cook streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of West Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of East Cook Street.

ARREST — At 1:08 a.m., Livia Morales-Casper, 22, was arrested in the 4000 block of Cedarhurst Drive in Orcutt and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.

Monday, May 24:

INCIDENT — At 6:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North School Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of McCoy Lane.

ARREST — At 12:27 a.m., Bacilio Martinez, 41, was arrested in the 2500 block of South Rubel Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:32 p.m., Andres Chavez, 32, was arrested near the intersection of Black and Point Sal roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury, and driving without a license.

Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, May 25:

INCIDENT — At 12:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2200 block of South Depot Street.

ARREST — At 4:45 a.m., Rafael Ruiz, 30, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Lassen Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of associating with a criminal street gang, battery, DUI, driving on a suspended license and providing a false identification.

ARREST— At 9:50 a.m., Eduardo Gudino, 29, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Syracuse Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, May 26:

INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 400 block of South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near southbound Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

0
0
0
0
0