Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 17:

INCIDENT — At 8:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Justin Michael Orozco, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. 

Friday, Dec. 18:

INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 800 block of West Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 900 block of North Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Pine Street.

ARREST — At 5:28 a.m., Erika Montano, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence. 

ARREST — At 10:48 a.m., Yoany Gonzalez, 30, was arrested on Highway 1 near Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson. 

ARREST — At 2:14 p.m., Abraham Ramos, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with force, with possible great bodily injury. 

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks. 

Saturday, Dec. 19:

INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1900 block of South Vista De Oro.

INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:28 p.m., Jesus Ruiz, 21, was arrested in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence. 

ARREST — At 9:03 p.m., Nadia Camacho, 26, was arrested in 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks. 

Sunday, Dec. 20:

INCIDENT — At 10:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Arriba Way.

INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of North School Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1900 block of North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Veronica Ramos, 46, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Capitola Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence. 

ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Armando Barrigan, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of East Betteravia and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism and violating a domestic violence restraining order. 

ARREST — At 7:48 p.m., Diego Guzman, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Via Carro and Hacienda Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. 

ARREST — At 8:02 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery. 

ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Marlyn Funes, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence. 

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks. 

Monday, Dec. 21:

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 6:25 a.m., Hugo Ramirez, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm; unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon; unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm; assault with intent to rape; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize. 

ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Jacob Parra, 24, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. 

ARREST — At 8:29 p.m., Timothy Bassett, 61, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

ARREST — At 11:40 p.m., Nancy Mastropieri, 68, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Baylor Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and elder abuse. 

Tuesday, Dec. 22:

INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST —  At 12:57 a.m., Raul Jimenez, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence. 

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks. 

Wednesday, Dec. 23:

INCIDENT — At 4:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Hosanna Cassidy, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance while armed; carrying a stolen loaded firearm; first-degree robbery; and obstruction.

ARREST — At 4:54 a.m., Jesus Garcilazo, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in Lindsey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder. 

