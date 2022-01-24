The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 13:

ARREST — At 2:36 a.m., Silvino Melendez, 22, was arrested near the intersection of Alvin Avenue and Broadway, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Friday, Jan. 14:

INCIDENT — At 3:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Dal Porto Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 100 block of East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.

ARREST — At 1:39 a.m., Nicholas Walker, 36, was arrested in the 100 block of West McCoy Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 9:31 p.m., Jose Ramosdominguez, 31, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and felony assault.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicle and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, Jan. 15:

INCIDENT — At 2:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 300 block of West Polk Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 400 block of South Palisade Drive.

ARREST — At 5:37 p.m., Brad Maloney, 52, was arrested in the 400 block of South Palisade Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault and witness intimidation.

ARREST — At 11:29 p.m., Michael Keenan, 56, was arrested in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.

ARREST — At 11:34 p.m., Anastasio Morales, 42, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, evading and driving under the influence.

Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Sunday, Jan. 16:

INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Railroad and West McElhaney avenues.

INCIDENT — At 3:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 900 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:19 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 400 block of Chaparral Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of South Capitola Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police receive a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Morrison Avenue and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1000 block of West Lee Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of South Superior Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Camino Colegio and South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

ARREST — At 4:21 a.m., Anthony Zuniga, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of East McElhaney Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 5:31 a.m., Marisela Garcia-Venegas, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 12:56 p.m., Damien Griffith, 43, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 7:40 p.m. Romaldo Diazrodriguez, 29, was arrested in the 1900 block of Teakwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and driving without a license.

ARREST — At 11:46 p.m., Evaristo Nava, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Lee Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.

Monday, Jan. 17:

INCIDENT — At 4:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a vehicle break-in in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 700 block of East Singleton Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1400 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 300 block of North Valerie Street.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, Jan. 18:

INCIDENT — At 6:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 400 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1400 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1300 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 3100 block of Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 300 block of North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of West Chapel and North Smith streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North McClelland Street.

ARREST — At 6:59 p.m., Mark Michel, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of East Orchard Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, felon in possession of a gun, manufacturing an undetected gun, illegally possessing ammunition and obstruction.

Santa Maria Police received nine stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, Jan. 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 500 block West Presidio Way.

INCIDENT — At 3:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 2000 block of A Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 2800 block of La Serena Place.

INCIDENT — At 6:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report a felony warrant in the 500 block of West Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Colebrook and Barrington drives.

ARREST — At 4:26 a.m., Cody Reynolds, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.

Santa Maria Police received reports of three stolen vehicles and three located stolen vehicle reports, including one in Bakersfield.