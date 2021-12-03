The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Wednesday, Nov. 24:

INCIDENT — At 9:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of felony assault in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue.

ARREST — At 1:53 a.m., Casper Maldonado, 18, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run with an injury, and issued a cite-release.

ARREST — At 9:16 p.m., Jerry Aguinaldo, 59, was arrested in the 700 block of North College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, elder abuse and carrying a concealed knife.

ARREST — At 9:16 p.m., Charles Moore, 46, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Broadway and arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and violating a protective order.

Thursday, Nov. 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2400 block of South Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Friday, Nov. 26:

INCIDENT — At 1:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1200 block of Estes Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1000 block of West Fesler Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Nov. 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.

INCIDENT — At 2:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 2200 block of South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North Suey Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Main and North Curryer streets.

ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Eric Tell, 49, was arrested in the 1300 block of Ronald Place and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and contempt of court.

ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Justo Vazquez, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, robbery, threats, false imprisonment and violating a protective order.

ARREST — At 8:41 p.m., Alejandro Rodriguez-Rojas, 22, was arrested near the intersection of Miller Street and Plaza Drive, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, DUI, driving without a license and obstruction.

Sunday, Nov. 28:

INCIDENT — At 1:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of East Inger Drive.

INCIDENT — At 3:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of East Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 1700 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1600 block of North Pine Street.

ARREST — At 12:06 a.m., Milagro Lopez, 46, was arrested near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Battles Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury.

ARREST — At 2:57 a.m., Melissa Ayala, 32, was arrested in the 100 block of East El Camino Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 12:46 p.m., Zenaida Ochoa, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of South Nicholson Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a protective order.

Monday, Nov. 29:

INCIDENT — At 10:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 500 block of West Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an unoccupied dwelling in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 10:17 p.m., Jeremy Cassaro, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, assault with firearm, negligently firing a gun and illegally possessing a gun.

Tuesday, Nov. 30:

INCIDENT — At 8:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of West Sheila Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Central Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 1:

INCIDENT — At 4:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of North Broadway and East Williams Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2600 block of South College Drive.