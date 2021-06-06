The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Wednesday, May 26:

ARREST — At 12:38 p.m., Rubicel Ramirez, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the Los Angeles County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and a probation violation.

Thursday, May 27:

INCIDENT — At 4:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1200 block of Aspen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 4:58 a.m., Robert Ruiz, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and School Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony stalking.

ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., Ramon Rivera, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received 11 reports of fireworks.

Friday, May 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Lucas Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Battles Road.

ARREST — At 2:39 a.m., Brian Cervantes-Hernandez, 19, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 1700 block of South Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony display of a firearm and threats.

ARREST — At 5:36 a.m., Pat Villegas, 62, was arrested in the 1600 block of Via Rico and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.

Saturday, May 29:

INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Creston Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Sheila Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Estriga Court.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Sunday, May 30:

INCIDENT — At 11:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Playa Blanca Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 500 block of West Boone Street.

ARREST — At 3:10 a.m., Erik Rocha Fernandez, 20, was arrested near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Donovan Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

ARREST — At 6:22 a.m., Arturo Lopez, 50, was arrested in the 200 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 11:21 p.m., Alberto Rivera, 30, was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and Harding Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received 31 reports of fireworks.

Monday, May 31:

INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Main Street and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant served near the intersection of South Broadway and East Plaza Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 1:

INCIDENT — At 1:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1100 block of North Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Main and North McClelland streets.

INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of Black Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heart near the 700 block of East Fesler Street.

ARREST — At 4:25 p.m., Manolo Aguilar, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.

ARREST — At 8:50 p.m., Melodi Zamora, 49, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal possession of tear gas.

Santa Maria Police received seven reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, June 2:

INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of North Alison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Morrison Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.