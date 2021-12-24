The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Wednesday, Dec. 15:

INCIDENT — At 12:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2300 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 3400 block of Skyway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of Barrington Drive.

INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Boone and South Miller streets.

ARREST — At 1:09 a.m., Hermino Garcia, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of East Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:40 p.m., Faustino Urrutia, 56, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Foster Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape.

Thursday, Dec. 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of Castle Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2300 block of North Central Park Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 8:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of West Lemon Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1200 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 800 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:52 a.m., Juan Garcia, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:23 p.m., Francisco Colima, 29, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Broadway and Morrison Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of obscene material.

ARREST — At 8:02 p.m., Salvador Maceda, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault on a first responder and vandalism.

Friday, Dec. 17:

INCIDENT — At 1:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Fesler Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 1:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near the intersection of West McElhaney Avenue and North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 500 block of West Creston Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of El Calle Jon.

INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of West Sunset Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 1300 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of prostitution in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

Saturday, Dec. 18:

INCIDENT — At 7:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of East Dena Way and North Bay Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Battles Road and A Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of El Calle Jon.

INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of Suey Crossing and East Donovan roads.

INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder near the intersection of East Park Avenue and Oakwood Drive.

ARREST — At 9:57 a.m., Jaime Dejesus, 23, was arrested in the 700 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 8:04 p.m., Miguel Rivera, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

ARREST — At 8:04 p.m., Fidel Maldonado, 29, was arrested near the intersection of West Alvin and North Railroad avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, resulting in bodily injury, and driving without a license.

Sunday, Dec. 19:

INCIDENT — At 12:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Camino Colegio.

INCIDENT — At 3:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Poplar Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2300 block of A Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Meehan Street and Shepard Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 200 block of West Rose Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1400 block of North Lincoln Street.

Monday, Dec. 20:

INCIDENT — At 5:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 2800 block of Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 6:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1600 block of North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of East Rachel Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Orange Street.

ARREST — At 12:48 p.m., Luciano Hayes-Navarrete, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 2600 block of Del Sur and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and threats.

Tuesday, Dec. 21:

INIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 2100 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Cook and South Elizabeth streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1000 block of Sugar Bush Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

Wednesday, Dec. 22:

INCIDENT — At 6:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 900 block of North Seneca Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and the southbound off-ramp to Highway 101.

INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of Winston Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a break-in in the 900 block of Gaylene Drive.