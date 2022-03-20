The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, March 10:

INCIDENT — At 12:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 400 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 800 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of West McElhaney Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway.

INCIDENT — At 1 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of North Panther Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 3000 block of Skyway Drive.

ARREST — At 2:59 p.m., Bernardo Torres, 27, was arrested in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received three located stolen vehicles reports.

Friday, March 11:

INCIDENT — At 7:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 800 block of East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:05 a.m., Santa Maria Policer received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 2:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1400 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Battles Road and A Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Suey Road and East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of South School and East Main streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1300 block Charlotte Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and seven located stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, March 12:

INCIDENT — At 4:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 7:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North School Street.

INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of West Fesler and North Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1800 block of River Ranch Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1000 block of West Granada Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North College Drive.

Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.

Sunday, March 13:

INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of West Main Street and North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Tunnell Street and North Depot Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1101 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 400 block of East Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and Broadway alley.

INCIDENT — At 9:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking near the intersection of West Main Street and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 600 block of East Plaza Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1200 block of Estes Drive.

ARREST — At 8:45 a.m., Renan Celaya-Vital, 21, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Granada Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

ARREST — At 9:09 a.m., Andres Moreno, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of manufacturing a short-barreled rifle, illegal possession of an assault weapon, threats and manufacturing a large-capacity magazine.

Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and four located stolen vehicle reports.

Monday, March 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of McElhaney Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1100 block of East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1800 block of River Ranch Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an unoccupied dwelling in the 800 block of East Camino Colegio.

INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 12:57 a.m., Trevor Croe, 25, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Butterfly Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 1:15 a.m., Francisco Barrueta, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of East De Armond Place and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, child cruelty, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, witness intimidation, hit-and-run, violating a domestic violence order, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and DUI.

ARREST — At 11:53 p.m., Ronnie Dewitt, 57, was arrested in the 200 block of West Monroe Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of obstruction, battery on a police officer, violating a court order, illegally possessing paraphernalia and threats.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicles reports.

Tuesday, March 15:

INCIDENT — At 4:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of West Frank Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 600 block of East Plaza Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Nita Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2500 block of Ocotillo Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 600 block of Southside Parkway.

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of West Waller Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near North Broadway and the Santa Maria River levee.

ARREST — At 8:10 a.m., Sergio Huizarhernandez, 23, was arrested near the Highway 101 and Donovan Road on-ramp, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury.

ARREST — At 10:52 p.m., Tiburcio Garciadominguez, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and sex with a minor.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, March 16:

INCIDENT — At 6:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 600 block of Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Alvin Avenue

INCIDENT — At 4:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Enos Street.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicles reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.