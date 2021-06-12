The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, June 3:

INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an uninhabited dwelling near the intersection of East Alvin and North East avenues.

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an uninhabited dwelling in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Donaovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South Logan Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near northbound Highway 101 and Main Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Friday, June 4:

INCIDENT — At 12:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of Adelyne Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Boone streets.

ARREST — At 4:13 a.m., Max Limon-Ruiz, 22, was arrested on a warrant near northbound Highway 101 and Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

ARREST — At 1:18 p.m., Erik Zaragoza, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of contempt of court and driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.

Saturday, June 5:

INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Blue Lake Lane.

ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Sierra Perez, 19, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery; possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia; and obstruction.

ARREST — At 1;27 a.m., Jose Garcia-Heredia, 23, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and driving the wrong way.

ARREST — At 1:46 a.m., Claudio Lopez, 20, was arrested in the 600 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 6:

INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Presiker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of East Church and South Elizabeth streets.

Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 7:

INCIDENT — At 6:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT —At 11:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.

ARREST — At 12:05 a.m., Irene Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Lee Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 12:23 a.m., Oscar Nunez, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of Cooley Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:58 a.m., Joe Rentie, 28, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of East Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 9:23 p.m., Andres Ventura, 43, was arrested in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 8:

INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Park Avenue and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.

ARREST — At 5:51 a.m., Fernando Camarillo-Cervantes, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of West Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jal on suspicion of murder.

ARREST — At 7:29 p.m., Alan Anderson, 46, was arrested in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, June 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Centerpointe Parkway.

INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Polk Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Suey Park Drive and East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of A Street.

ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Rodolfo Perez, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of North School Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

