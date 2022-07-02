The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, June 23:

INCIDENT — At 7:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 600 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 300 block of East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 2400 block of South Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports, and two reports of fireworks.

ARREST — At 12:22 a.m., Francisco Baltazar, 40, was arrested in the 400 block of West Agnes Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation, child cruelty, attempted murder, threats and felony assault.

Friday, June 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2300 block of Caballero Lane.

INCIDENT — At 3:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury and arrest near the intersection of South Broadway and East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of North Concepcion Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Mill Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and West Dal Porto Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Grant Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police made a search warrant arrest in the 2400 block of South Village Green Drive.

ARREST — At 8:23 a.m., Tudor Ortiz, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of East Inger Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run with an injury, DUI, obstruction and was released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation.

ARREST — At 2:51 p.m., Martin Diaz, 29, was arrested on a warrant at the Tulare County Jail and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of a probation violation, assault with a firearm and stalking.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and four reports of fireworks.

Saturday, June 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 300 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

ARREST — At 12:28 a.m., Jose Solano, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of East Meehan Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:43 a.m., Celso Gonzalez, 45, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of West Stowell Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, conspiracy and a probation violation, and released on his own recognizance.

ARREST — At 9 p.m., Eliseo Hernandez-Lopez, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, DUI and driving without a valid license.

Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports, and eight reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 26:

INCIDENT — At 3:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder near the intersection of West Knudsen Way and South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 400 block of West Dal Porto Lane.

INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Tunnell Street.

ARREST — At 3:16 a.m., Nubia Rios, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of Benetta Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:45 a.m., Juan Hernandez, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of West Polk Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.

ARREST — At 4:29 a.m., Rafael Flores-Ortiz, 26, was arrested in the 800 block of East Las Flores Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and sexual penetration by force.

ARREST — At 7:45 a.m., Jose Torres, 21, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Trinity Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of threats, child cruelty and illegally carrying a gun.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports, and nine reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1600 block of Jonathan Place.

INCIDENT — At 2:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Moonlite and South Stardust drives.

INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Liberty Street and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports, and five reports of fireworks.

ARREST — At 9:41 a.m., Arnulfo Peinado, 31, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Tuesday, June 28:

INCIDENT — At 10:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of West Betteravia Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2200 block of North Easy Street.

ARREST — At 12:51 a.m., Isaias Toribio, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault, threats, witness intimidation and brandishing a weapon.

ARREST — At 5:19 a.m., Rogelio Bello, 53, was arrested near the intersection of Lela Lane and Stowell Road, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury, hit-and-run with injury and driving without a license.

Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and three located stolen vehicle reports, and 14 reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, June 29:

INCIDENT — At 5:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 600 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 800 block of North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Battles Road and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of Betteravia and Mahoney Roads.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two stolen vehicle recovery reports, and 10 reports of fireworks.